Second grader at School No. 10 donates blankets to homeless people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A second grader in Rochester has a lesson for all of us. Kalena Guadalupe and her mother donated dozens of blankets to the Open Door Mission to help keep the homeless warm.

After learning about the need in our community, Kalena made it her mission to collect as many blankets as possible.

In December, she asked her principal at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 to make it a school-wide mission.

“They would be super cold and having nothing to wear to stay warm. So, I thought of these blankets and then I thought of the idea,” Kalena said.

More than 36 blankets were donated to the Open Door Mission on Plymouth Avenue.