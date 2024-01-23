Second man gets prison time in 2022 State Street murders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A second man has been sentenced to prison time in connection with murders on State Street in March 2022.

Marique Simkin, 25, Tuesday was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, having been convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and a weapons charge for the killing of Lonnie Keys, one of two people found dead March 13, 2022.

Rochester Police responding to multiple gunshot reports on State Street on March 13 found Keys and Charles Robinson shot to death. After an investigation, police arrested Simkin — who was in custody for unrelated weapons charges — and Henry Phelps III. Phelps, who was convicted of murder and a weapons charge in Robinson’s death, has been sentenced to 40 years to life for Robinson’s killing.

“Marique Simkin acted brazenly when he shot and killed Lonnie Keys without hesitation,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Hausner, who prosecuted the case. “Only a life sentence was appropriate for the horrible events of March 13, 2022, and I am pleased that both Henry Phelps III and Marique Simkin may serve the rest of their lives contemplating their violent actions. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their detailed investigation, resulting in the successful prosecution and subsequent life sentences of both defendants.”