Second man pleads guilty in deadly Christmas morning beating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A second man has pleaded guilty in the deadly beating of 60-year-old Michael Dicesare on Christmas morning of 2023.

That beating happened on Bay Street and Portland Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Guy Mustgray II pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. The other suspect, Brucewayne Beaman, pleaded guilty to the same charge and is serving a 25-year sentence.

When Rochester Police officers arrived just before 1 a.m., they found Dicesare seriously injured from a violent robbery. RPD says the suspects hit Dicesare repeatedly with their weapons, hands, and feet for nearly 20 minutes while stealing from his pockets. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital and died over a month later, on Feb. 4.

Dicesare’s daughter shared her memories of her dad with News10NBC, describing him as someone who loved classic rock and food. She believes her dad was going for a walk that morning, which he often did.

During his sentencing Beaman admitted that he was drunk and high the night of the beating, apologizing to the family. Guy Mustgray will be sentenced on April 23 in Monroe County Court.