Second person dies from injuries after shooting in Hamlin

HAMLIN, N.Y. — A second person injured in a shooting in Hamlin in late April has died. John Poprawski, 72, died on Friday in the hospital.

His wife, 71-year-old Deborah Poprawski, died at the scene of the shooting, which happened at a home on Monroe-Orleans County Line Road on April 25. Deputies are still investigating the shooting.

Neighbors told News10NBC that they were shocked to hear about the double shooting. Deputies are still investigating the shooting and called it an isolated incident.