Second suspect apprehended in McGuire Road burglary in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police have made another arrest in connection with the March 27 burglary of an occupied home on McGuire Road.

Detectives arrested Angel Guzman-Soto, 21, of Rochester, on Wednesday, May 7. Police said he was identified through surveillance footage and follow-up be detectives. He was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, and he has in Monroe County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 property bond.

Guzman-Soto is the second person charged in the burglary. Michael Pagan-Rios, 23, of Avon, was apprehended March 27.

Greece Police responded at 10:43 p.m. March 27 to the report of a robbery in progress, with the homeowner reporting that multiple suspects had entered the home by force. Officers saw a flashlight on the ground in the parking lot across from the home and searched the surrounding area, spotting two males running off. Officers chased them on foot and apprehended Pagan-Rios. They found a backpack on him containing stolen property from the victim’s home, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at (585) 865-9200, call the GPD Tip Line at (585) 581-4016, or email GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.