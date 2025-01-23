‘Second time my car has been hit’: Vehicles damaged near Cobbs Hill Park; Neighbors frustrated as car vandalism continues

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Residents near Cobbs Hill Park are on edge after a series of car vandalisms. Just days after 40 cars were vandalized across various neighborhoods, five more vehicles were targeted overnight in the Werner Park area.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with locals about the impact of this vandalism. Allison Haberberger, one of the victims, expressed her frustration, saying, “That’s $200 that I’m going to have to spend for a new window. Again, that’s the second time my car has been hit.”

Despite parking her car in the driveway for added safety, Haberberger’s car was still targeted.

“Usually it’s on the street. And it happened a month prior last time, so I was keeping my car in the driveway. It still got hit,” she explained.

Her father, George Haberberger, described the aftermath: “It’s annoying — you know it’s annoying. She did a good enough job to keep the snow out until she gets it replaced.”

The neighborhood’s sense of security has been shaken, with residents like Malik Butler taking extra precautions.

“There’s a camera that’s right in front you see it blinking which means it’s armed. So if someone bumps into it you’ll get an alert on your phone,” Butler shared.

Authorities urge anyone with information, videos, or pictures that could help identify the vandals to contact 911.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.