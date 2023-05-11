Secret garden open to the public during Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s “secret garden” will be open to the public during the Lilac Festival.

The Ellwanger Garden is blooming rare perennials and serves as a quiet oasis in Rochester, located at 625 Mt. Hope Ave.

The preservation site was originally established in 1867 by George Ellwagner. Over 150 years later, the garden still blooms eight different kinds of perennials, including strong collections of peonies, roses, daylilies, hostas, irises and spring and summer flowering bulbs.

If you’re looking to check it out, it is officially open to the public from non to 3 p.m. during the weekends of the Lilac Festival. The festival runs from May 13-14 and 20-21. The garden will also be open for Rose/Peony weekend, on June 4 and 5.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation helps to maintain the garden.