Secret Service director resigns after assassination attempt on Trump

Testifying this week before the House, Kimberly Cheatle admitted there were “failures” in security after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, was grilled by House members and admitted responsibility for those failures after a bullet wounded Trump’s ear at a rally.

Tuesday, amid mounting pressure, she resigned.

In particular, the House committee questioned Cheatle on the Secret Service’s actions ahead of the former president’s rally in Butler County, Pa. on July 13.

