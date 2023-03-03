Section V reschedules basketball games due to winter storm

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Due to the incoming snowstorm, Section V Athletics is postponing all its girl’s basketball games on Friday night and its boy’s basketball games at the Blue Cross Arena.

Here are the new times for the girl’s basketball games rescheduled for Saturday:

TimeClassTeams
Rush-Henrietta
11:00B1Waterloo/Pal-Mac
12:45B2Hornell/Dansville
2:30ASutherland/Canandaigua
4:15C2Dundee/Pavilion
6:00C1CG/OA
7:45AASchroeder/Penfield
Letchworth
4:00D2Andover/Elba
6:00D1Keshequa/Lyndonville

The boy’s basketball games will take place at the Blue Cross Arena on Sunday. The tickets will still be valid. Here is the schedule for Class C:

  • Class C3 at 11:00 AM
  • Class C2 at 1:00 PM
  • Class C1 at 3:00 PM

Here is the schedule from Class A with updated start times:

  • Class A1 at 5:00 PM
  • Class A2 at 7:00 PM