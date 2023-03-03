Section V reschedules basketball games due to winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Due to the incoming snowstorm, Section V Athletics is postponing all its girl’s basketball games on Friday night and its boy’s basketball games at the Blue Cross Arena.

Here are the new times for the girl’s basketball games rescheduled for Saturday:

Time Class Teams Rush-Henrietta 11:00 B1 Waterloo/Pal-Mac 12:45 B2 Hornell/Dansville 2:30 A Sutherland/Canandaigua 4:15 C2 Dundee/Pavilion 6:00 C1 CG/OA 7:45 AA Schroeder/Penfield Letchworth 4:00 D2 Andover/Elba 6:00 D1 Keshequa/Lyndonville

The boy’s basketball games will take place at the Blue Cross Arena on Sunday. The tickets will still be valid. Here is the schedule for Class C:

Class C3 at 11:00 AM

Class C2 at 1:00 PM

Class C1 at 3:00 PM

Here is the schedule from Class A with updated start times: