Security at synagogues stepped up as Rosh Hashanah begins

Security stepped up as Rosh Hashanah begins

With the rising tensions in the Middle East, and the beginning of Rosh Hashanah on Wednesday night, there are concerns for safety. Law enforcement across the state, including the Rochester area, are stepping up patrols.

Brighton Police have assigned extra police officers to places of worship, including Temple B’rith Kodeah on Elmwood Avenue. Brighton PD is working with New York State Police to ensure a safe start to the High Holy Days of Judaism.

Governor Kathy Hochul says there will be enhanced security across the state.

“We have to be prepared for every single scenario. And for that reason, I have directed our State Police Superintendent James to increase State Police patrols at at-risk areas: synagogues, yeshivas, community centers, mosques. You’ll also see increased law enforcement presence at all critical infrastructure hubs, including major transit centers,” Hochul said.

The Brighton Police chief says at this point there are no credible threats to our area.