Security business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The owner of a local security business has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

Steven Rosenbaum, 57, of Webster owns half of Swoop1 Inc. the business provides security workers to schools, businesses and entertainment venues.

From 2016 to 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rosenbaum and his co-owner, identified as “A.L.” in court paperwork, failed to report nearly $5.6 million in corporate income tax returns.

Rosenbaum admitted to cashing checks from clients at a local check cashing business instead of depositing them in the business’ bank account. The IRS lost out on more than $550,000.

Rosenbaum will be sentenced in December.

Former Irondequoit police chief Alan Laird is co-owner of the business.