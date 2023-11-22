Security ramped up at Rochester airport as precaution

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, and the ensuing investigation, has been unsettling for people, particularly on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter was at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport today. When he first arrived this afternoon, everything was fairly normal, but there has been a much more significant police presence since.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says what happened today at the Rainbow Bridge was not terrorism. But as a precaution, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent in bomb technicians, SWAT team members and K9 officers to the Rochester airport. They say there is no reason to believe there’s a threat to the Rochester airport, but they ramped up security in light of the investigation at the border.

News10NBC caught up with a couple waiting for relatives who are flying in from Wisconsin. Floyd Curtis says he’s just glad security is in place to keep everyone safe.

“I think we’re normally used to seeing that any time we travel. I haven’t seen any increase, at least in my perception today. But it’s something we’ve become used to. I think it’s something that’s necessary. People that travel have accommodated themselves to that,” Curtis said.

All of these extra security measures are being done as a precaution — but if you’re traveling, it’s probably best to give yourself plenty of time to get through security.