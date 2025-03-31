See full video of RPD officers helping Border Patrol during a traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is still working to learn when Border Czar Tom Homan may visit Rochester in the wake of a video showing Rochester Police officers helping Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop.

The video sparked debate over what local police’s role should be when it comes to helping federal immigration agents, getting attention from federal and state lawmakers. Here’s the full 14-minute video from a person at the scene:

Here’s a two-minute video from a different angle at the scene:

Border Patrol stopped the van on Monday, March 24 on Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street. When the people refused to get outside the van, the agents called for emergency backup. Minutes later, several RPD officers and a supervisor arrived.

RPD Chief David Smith said the officers violated city policy by helping Border Patrol agents to get the people outside of the van and handcuff them. He said that should have been the responsibility of Border Patrol only. Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986 and, under RPD’s policies, officers are not allowed to assist in federal immigration enforcement.

In a news conference, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt criticized sanctuary city policies, saying it’s a way to circumvent federal immigration law. He defended the 10 officers’ actions, saying that RPD typically helps other law enforcement agencies, such as New York State Police or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with investigations.

Homan met privately with RPD Locust Club union officials on Friday.