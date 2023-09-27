See local photos that won in Erie Canalway Photo Contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Photos taken in Pittsford, Fairport, and Macedon won in the 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

The contest celebrates the beauty of Erie Canal, which turns 200 in the year 2025. Judges selected a first, second, and third place winners in four contest categories as well as 12 honorable mentions. A total of 314 photos were summitted.

The 2024 calendar from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will be available for free at libraries and visitor centers beginning in December. You can see the local winners in this story:

Tom Kredo of Rochester won first place in the Along the Trail photo for this photo taken in the fog in Pittsford

Dan Judd of Rochester won first place in the On the Water category for this photo of a sunrise and a kayaker in Macedon