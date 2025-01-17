See photos: At least 40 cars broken into on city’s southeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after at least 40 cars were broken into on the city’s southeast side overnight across multiple streets.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw multiple cars with broken windows on Oxford Street near East Avenue on Friday morning.

Investigators say a stolen Kia, abandoned on Seward Street, was possibly involved in the break-ins. RPD is following up on potential leads and is encouraging anyone who finds their car damaged to call 911 or 311.