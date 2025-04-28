SEE PHOTOS: Baby falcons atop the Times Square Building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The next generation of peregrine falcons in Rochester have arrived. The third and final egg atop the Times Square Building hatched on Monday just before 4:30 a.m.

The other two eggs in the nesting box hatched over the weekend, one on Saturday night and the other on Sunday morning. Now, falcon couple Nova and Neader are working to care for their babies. You can watch a livestream of the nesting box on Rfalconcam’s website.

Nova, who has used the nesting box on the building since 2022, laid her eggs in mid-March. Both parents took turns incubating the eggs.

Falcons have been nesting on Rochester’s buildings since 1998, when the first falcons began using the nesting box on Kodak Tower. The city got its second nesting box, on the Times Square Building, in 2008.

The Rochester area has worked to support peregrine falcons after the species was nearly wiped out in the 1970s from the use of the insecticide DDT. Now, the populations are faring much better.

More photos from Rfalconcam:

#ROC #peregrine New Guy observing carefully as Nova feeds breakfast to the eyases! pic.twitter.com/AtLJVKYGlu — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) April 28, 2025