SEE PHOTOS: Dogs dress up for 23rd annual Dachshund Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were in downtown Rochester on Saturday morning, you may have seen an adorable sight. Dogs came out in full costumes to Washington Square Park for the 23rd annual Dachshund Parade.

Crowds gathered around South Clinton Avenue to get a look at dachshunds dressed up as hot dogs, superheroes, in colorful shirts, and more. Some owners even dressed up as giant dachshunds. The parade got underway at 11:30 a.m.

Part of the proceeds from the parade’s merchandise went to local pet organizations, including Rochester Hope for Pets, the Verona Street Animal Society, and Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services. Check out our photos of the parade: