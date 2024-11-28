See photos: The Feast Thanksgiving Day Run in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thanksgiving has arrived and many people have made running part of their tradition. From the Webster Trot in Webster to the Gobble Wobble in Gates, the Rochester area was full of runners and walkers on Thursday morning.

News10NBC’s crew was at The Feast, a five-mile run and two-mile run that went through the streets of downtown Rochester. The races kicked off outside the Blue Cross Arena at 9 a.m. Runners went down Exchange Boulevard all the way to the University of Rochester campus.

Here are photos our photojournalist took: