SEE VIDEO: Robbery on Culver Road leads to chase throughout city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple police agencies chased a car, believed to be stolen, throughout the City of Rochester after a robbery at a gas station. News10NBC caught the chase on video.

Our photojournalist followed the chase on Tuesday night. The video shows the suspects’ car swerving and finally coming to a stop on Frost Avenue near Jefferson Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Rochester Police say three young people tried to run but were taken into custody.

The chase started after Quicklee’s on Culver Road in Irondequoit was robbed around 10:30 p.m. RPD says they spotted the suspects’ stolen car on South Avenue and chased it when the car refused to pull over.

We’ve learned that an RPD officer was injured and taken to the hospital after the chase. Irondequoit Police have taken over the investigation and we’re working to learn more.