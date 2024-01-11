Semi driver charged with manslaughter in man’s death on I-390 in Dansville

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — There is new information about a deadly tractor-trailer crash in Dansville. A 38-year-old Portageville man was killed, and an Ontario, Canada man is charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWAI by drugs.

State Police say Jason Marshall died at the scene. He was one of two roadside responders on Route 390 North trying to help the driver of a disabled semi at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both were hit by another semi driven by Marwan Bisharat, 55. The other man hit was Timothy Washburn,18, of Fillmore, who was in guarded condition Wednesday night at Strong Memorial Hospital.