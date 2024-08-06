Semi-truck crashes into Oakfield home with four people inside

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

OAKFIELD, N.Y. — A semi-truck slammed into a home in Genesee County on Tuesday morning. New York State Police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The crash happened in the Village of Oakfield on Drake Street just before 1:30 a.m. Troopers say the semi-truck hit a car in the street before careening out of control into the home.

Four people were inside the home and none of them were injured. It took first responders about 20 minutes to get the driver out of the semi-truck and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They were extremely lucky in this instance. If this would have been earlier in the day, in the evening, the people could have been in the living room of the house,” Trooper Mike Machniak said. “But thankfully, they were upstairs and they were sleeping. When I talked to the owner of the house, he stated that he heard a big boom and it felt like the second floor of his house shifted down.”

Code enforcement will take a look at the house to see if it’s safe to return to.