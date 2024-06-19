Semi-truck gets stuck under bridge over St. Paul Street

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A semi-truck got stuck under the Railroad Bridge that goes over St. Paul Street on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured and the Rochester Fire Department is checking on the integrity of the bridge. The semi-truck got stuck around 5:45 a.m.

Rochester Police say there may be some minor traffic delays around St. Paul Street near Cumberland Street as the truck and the trailer are being removed.