Sen. Gillibrand announces $130 million to support state’s healthcare industry

NEW YORK STATE — Millions of dollars are coming to New York State to rebuild its healthcare system.

The federal money is aimed at offsetting the devastation caused by the pandemic and a difficult flu and RSV season. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured more than $130 million to help New York’s overburdened healthcare system.

This money will be used to support medical staffing, maternal mental health programs, pandemic preparedness, and research for Lyme disease and tick-borne diseases.

Gillibrand says the money will go to New York State and hospitals and healthcare facilities can get access by applying for a grant through the state.