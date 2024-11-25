Sen. Gillibrand asks for more federal funding to battle wildfires burning across New York State

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

WASHINGTON — As wildfires continue to burn across New York State, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is asking for additional funding for first responders.

The extremely dry conditions have fueled the wildfires. Gillibrand is calling for federal resources to repair fire damage, boost climate resiliency, and better prepare the region for extreme conditions.

“I urge them to make sure New York gets more funding to address the recent wildfires and many natural disasters that have afflicted New York this year, funding for all states recently affected by natural disasters must be included in the upcoming disaster supplemental,” Gillibrand said.

The funding would be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies for emergency personnel battling the wildfires. Since the wildfires are to the east of Rochester, there’s little risk of people in the Rochester area seeing any smoke.