Sen. Schumer outlines investments coming to upstate NY from proposed federal budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “A boon for the empire state.”

That’s how New York Senator Chuck Schumer is describing president Joe Biden’s budget proposal.

Thursday Schumer explained the investments the proposal would make in upstate New York. The proposal includes child care subsidies, mental health treatment funding, and the “Great Lakes Restoration Initiative”, which includes funding for the restoration of Braddock’s Bay in Greece.

“This budget proposal was created in places like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, Albany, Binghamton and our smaller communities,” says Schumer. “It fits the needs of families and gives New Yorkers the kind of hope and optimism that our state and the United States of America is moving in the right direction.”

Schumer also says the budget would reduce the deficit by almost $3 trillion over 10 years.