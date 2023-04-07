Sen. Schumer proposes railroad safety bill in Attica

ATTICA, N.Y. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Attica on Friday to talk about a bipartisan bill to reform rail safety.

Schumer specifically referenced the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that led to toxins in the air and safety concerns from residents even months later, and that’s why Schumer is proposing the Railroad Safety Act to stop the problem before it goes off the rails any further.

“Rail safety has declined in America and we got to get it back to snuff,” he said. “The disaster in Ohio should’ve been the canary in the coal mine, a loud warning whistle that I have long sounded on dangerous rail safety hazards, which demand immediate action.”

The senator says as soon as this bill comes out of committee, he intends to put it on the floor of the senate and expects it to pass.