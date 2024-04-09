Senate introduces resolution to help a Dansville man being held by the Taliban

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

WASHINGTON — A joint resolution brought to the floor of the U.S. Senate this week is calling for Ryan Corbett, a man from Dansville, to be released by the Taliban.

Corbett traveled to Afghanistan nearly two years ago to renew his visa and to pay staff of his non-profit. He has been held now for more than 600 days.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hope to pass the resolution in honor of Corbett’s birthday on Saturday.

Ryans wife, Anna, says he is being held in terrible conditions which are causing his health to deteriorate rapidly. Senator Schumer says he plans to meet with the Corbett’s family later on Tuesday afternoon.