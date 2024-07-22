Seneca County grape growers ready to fight Spotted Lanternfly, invasive species that could ‘take us off the grape growing map’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROMULUS, N.Y. — Following recent sightings of the Spotted Lanternfly in Seneca County, residents and vineyard owners are on the lookout for the invasive pest.

The Spotted Lanternfly, originally from Asia, has made its way to the U.S. and affects several crops, like apples and grapes. According to the New York State Department of Agriculture, it began an infestation in Seneca County, a major producer of grape crops in the area.

Grape growers like those at Knapp Wineries say that while the community is still learning about the insect, they feel confident in their ability to defend their crop from being destroyed.

“They can decimate us. They can take us off the, you know, the grape growing map. But luckily, I don’t think that’s going to happen. We’re still learning how to deal with them, and we’re going to continue to do so,” a representative from Knapp Wineries said.

James Henry Bond IV, vineyard manager at Knapp Winery, expressed his concern about the insect’s potential impact on the area’s crops. “I know that we don’t want him here,” Bond said. “I know that they’ve ruined crops in other regions. And the last thing we need is to have them ruin our crops here.”

Despite the worrisome situation, Bond remains confident in his ability to keep the pest at bay. He and his team are actively scouting the vineyards, educating everyone involved, and encouraging them to speak up if they spot anything unusual.

Wine enthusiast Laurie Scheben, visiting from Endicott, N.Y., was unaware of the Spotted Lanternfly until recently. “No, I have not. And I find it concerning when you told me your information so far,” she said.

To help slow the spread of the invasive insect, Bond advises people to educate themselves on the various life stages of the Spotted Lanternfly.

“Educate yourself on what a Spotted Lanternfly looks like in all the cycles of their life. And they don’t just show up a big, you know, shiny bug. There’s yes, there are different stages. So Google Spotted Lanternfly. You find it. Report it. Go on from there,” he said.

If you’d like to report sightings of the Spotted Lanternfly in your area, you can visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.