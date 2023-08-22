Seneca County Jail inmate accused of assaulting corrections officer
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Seneca County Jail inmate faces assault and criminal mischief charges after allegedly physically assaulting a county corrections officer.
Johnathon T. Flesch, 30, of Seneca Falls, was charged at about 9 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. According to the county Sheriff’s Office, Flesch is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a corrections officer Aug. 8 at the jail. He also allegedly intentionally damaged an iPad owned by the jail. Flesch is to answer the charges in county court.