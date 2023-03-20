Seneca County man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with hatchet

WATERLOO, N.Y. – The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on morning of Saturday March 18, 46-year-old Tommie L Martin Jr. of Greece, was arrested in the Town of Waterloo following a domestic incident on Friday March 17. He was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful imprisonment.

Sheriff’s say the victim was held against her will in her home by Martin. It was alleged that Martin threatened her with a hatchet and held her against her will after he verbally harassed her.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and taken to court for arraignment where he was released on his own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was granted for the victim.