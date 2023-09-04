Seneca County man arrested for sexually abusing child

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. – On August 30, 2023, the Seneca Falls Police arrested an Ovid resident following an extensive police investigation and Seneca County Grand Jury indictment related to an incident involving sexual contact with a minor in 2021.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Seneca Falls Police arrested George C. Stetson, 40, of Ovid, New York, and charged with one felony count of sexual abuse, one count of felony predatory sexual assault against a child, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is accused of subjecting a family member under the age of thirteen to sexual contact without that person’s consent.

He currently remains in custody at the Seneca County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond and is scheduled to reappear in County court at a later date.