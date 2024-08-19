Seneca County sees uptick in rabies cases; Will hold vaccine clinics for pets

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — Seneca County has seen an uptick in rabies cases recently, with three confirmed cases this summer, according to the county’s health department.

Two racoons and one fox tested positive, leading to seven people getting rabies shots. Four pets also needed to get rabies booster shots and treatment.

Rabies is deadly to people and pets if they don’t get medical care before symptoms start. The virus can spread from infected animals to people through a bite or scratch. Animals that carry rabies include skunks, foxes, feral cats, or bats. As News10NBC has reported, health departments have seen an increase in the number of callers who have found bats in their home.

If you or your pet has been exposed to an animal that could carry rabies, contact the Seneca County Environmental Health Division immediately at 315-539-1945 or 911 after business hours.

Seneca County is holding two free rabies vaccine clinics for pets, with New York State law requiring all pets to be vaccinated. Here’s when they will take place:

Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ovid Fire Department

Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Fire Department

You can register for the clinics here or by calling 315-539-1671.