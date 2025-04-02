Seneca Falls community rally against expansion of Seneca Meadows Landfill

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Members of the Seneca Falls community, along with advocates, gathered outside the Seneca Falls Municipal Building Tuesday to protest the possible expansion of the Seneca Meadows Landfill.

The Seneca Falls Town Board recently approved the local operating permit for the landfill at the beginning of March, leaving many people in the community upset with this decision, saying this will have major impacts on the air, water and overall health of the Finger Lakes Region.

The fate of the Seneca Meadows Landfill remains in the hands of the State Department of Environmental Conservation, (DEC) as they are still reviewing the permit application.