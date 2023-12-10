Seneca Falls hosts annual, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebration

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – It’s the 77th anniversary of the classic Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

For more than 20 years in early December, the community is transformed into the fictional town of Bedford Falls to celebrate Frank Capra’s beloved film. Many believe Capra stopped in Seneca Falls on the way to Auburn prior to World War II and used it as the setting for Bedford Falls, although he never officially acknowledged that.

The people of Seneca Falls play host to the thousands of visitors that flood into the town every year. Actors from the movie and other guests were also there.

There is a block party that on lower State Street for a celebration featuring a disc jockey, dancing in the street, fire barrels, a hot-chocolate bar, s’mores, and a video wall. Homes participate in a holiday lights contest, and the festival committee presents donations to several charities as well.

