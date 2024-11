SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – On November 12, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shurik Hendrix, 24, of Seneca Falls, for assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hendrix is accused of injuring a baby under the age of one in October 2024. The baby needed medical attention for injuries.

Hendrix was taken to the county jail to await arraignment on both charges.