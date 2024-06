SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Seneca Falls man is facing multiple sex abuse charges stemming from an incident in June 2022, according to police.

Cody Pollard was arrested this morning and charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers say the charges are related to a case from June 2022.

Pollard is being held in the Seneca County Jail awaiting arraignment.