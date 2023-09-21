Seneca Falls man killed in crash

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A Seneca Falls man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say the investigation suggests it was a crash with an SUV and a riding lawnmower.

Frank J. Magner, 65, died due to the accident, which took place at about 2:40 p.m. on Black Brook Road, according to Seneca Falls Police. The driver of the SUV, whose name police are not releasing at this time, received minor injuries and was taken to Geneva General hospital and later released.

Police say the accident remains under investigation and they’re trying to establish what happened.

Assisting the town police were the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, North Seneca Ambulance, Seneca Falls Fire Department, Seneca County E911 and the county coroner.