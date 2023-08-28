Seneca Falls Police: Person dressed as cowboy with replica gun causes evacuation of Walmart

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Seneca Falls Police say Walmart was evacuated on Sunday night after a person, dressed in cowboy attire including a gun visibly strapped to their leg, walked in.

Officers responded, interviewed the cowboy, and determined that gun was a replica. Officers say the cowboy had attended an event earlier where he dressed as an Old West character.

“In today’s environment, the sight of any firearm, even if it turns out to be a replica, understandably raises alarm,” said a release from Seneca Falls Police.

Operations at the Seneca Falls Walmart returned to normal after police determined the gun was fake.