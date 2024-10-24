Seneca Falls Police: Two guns found inside home accesable to 3 year old

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after Seneca Falls Police say they found two guns in their home that were accessible to a 3 year old. They’re also accused of resisting arrest.

Officers arrested Passion Edwards, 21, and Marquise Hatten, 24. Seneca Falls Police say the couple delayed them from entering their home with Seneca County Child Protective Services for a safety walk-through.

Officers say they presented the couple with a copy of a court order, granting CPS permission to enter the home but say Edwards became verbally aggressive.

Officers say she tried to block them and then resisted arrest. When they attempted to arrest her, they say Hatten then stepped in to block them and resisted arrest as well.

Officers say they later found the two firearms in an upstairs bedroom with no locks on them and not properly stowed away.

CPS temporarily removed the 3 year old from the home. Officers arrested Edwards and Hatten and issued them an appearance ticket. The pair will appear in Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date.