Seneca Falls Town Board to vote on Seneca Meadows Landfill operating permit Tuesday

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Town Board is preparing to vote Tuesday night on whether to grant Seneca Meadows Landfill a town operating permit.

The decision comes as the community awaits a verdict from New York State regarding the landfill’s future. The landfill has been operating without a local permit for over a year.

Seneca Meadows was initially slated to close this year. However, the landfill’s owners have proposed an expansion plan that would allow operations to continue until 2040. This proposal has faced opposition from several groups advocating for the landfill’s closure this year.

The board’s vote is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, which will happen prior to the public comment period, meaning the public will not be able weigh in on the issue.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.