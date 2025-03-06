Seneca Meadows Landfill local permit vote potentially deemed ‘invalid’ amid community outrage

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Town Board voted Tuesday night in favor of granting a local operating permit for the expansion of the Seneca Meadows Landfill, the state’s largest landfill.

However, the decision has sparked outrage among community members.

Heather Bonetti, a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls, expressed her frustration, saying, “Like many community members we were disgusted, upset to say the least.”

The Seneca Lake Guardian has reported that Tuesday night’s vote to approve the agreement and permit has been deemed invalid due to a procedural oversight.

Despite this, Bonetti remains skeptical about any changes to the decision.

“I don’t see a change in that vote whatsoever which is very sad,” she said.

Residents have long opposed the landfill’s expansion, citing health and environmental concerns.

Bonetti highlighted the area’s high lung cancer rates, stating, “Unfortunately the area of the landfill has the highest rate of lung cancer in New York state.”

Originally set to close this year, the landfill’s management company requested an extension to operate until 2040 and expand the facility.

Many neighbors have been fighting against this for years.

“They stated time and time again of the health concerns. The environmental concerns but yet this town board does not listen,” Bonetti added.

While most neighbors oppose the landfill, a few support it, questioning its link to cancer diagnoses.

One resident cited personal habits as potential causes, asking, “Was it the 45 years I smoked, the 40 years I drank scotch, was it the landfill?”

The future of the landfill’s expansion remains uncertain as the community awaits further developments.

We reached out to the members of the Seneca Town Board but haven’t heard back.

The next town board meeting is set for April 1st.

