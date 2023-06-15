Seneca Nation asked to come up with an alternative plan for potential Rochester casino

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re learning new details about a potential casino in our area.

News10NBC told you this week how the framework of a non-disclosure agreement between the Seneca Nation and New York State could include a Rochester casino.

But some local lawmakers have expressed concern.

News10NBC’s Bekka Fifield sat down with one of them who participated in a meeting with Seneca nation members on Thursday.

She spoke with Assemblymember Harry Bronson about what happened in the meeting Thursday morning.

One big take away: The casino is more than likely not coming to downtown Rochester.

The members of the Seneca Nation have wanted to bring a casino to the Rochester market for a while now.

Bronson says around 2016 they had an interest in putting one in the town of Henrietta.

While they haven’t said where they’re looking this time, Bronson says it likely won’t be built in downtown Rochester.

Bronson says the Seneca Nation wants the extra income to support the members of the nation. The state senate approved a 20-year contract for the Senecas to operate casinos across the state.

But some assemblymembers pushed back when they learned the Seneca Nation was considering the Rochester area.

“The likelihood of it being downtown is slim to nil at this point. They have indicated to us that they are looking at other areas but they didn’t have a specific identified area for us,” Bronson said.

So what happens next? Well lawmakers at Thursday’s meeting asked the Senecas to come up with an alternative plan.

The assembly has to vote on the contract before December 9 —which is when the Seneca Nation’s current contract expires.