Seneca Park Zoo announces dates along with music lineup for ‘ZooBrew’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For any adults 21 and older looking for a place that combines live music, beer, wine, cider and animals, Seneca Park Zoo’s “ZooBrew,” event this summer is the place for you.

For four nights this summer, the Seneca Park Zoo will be open after-hours and host a musical act while serving different beers, wines and ciders.

The dates, along with the music lineups, are as follows:

June 20, 2025: Some Ska Band, iSteel, Amaryllis

Some Ska Band, iSteel, Amaryllis July 11: IGNiTE! Reggae Band, Cammy Enaharo & Jared Tinkham, The

IGNiTE! Reggae Band, Cammy Enaharo & Jared Tinkham, The Rhino Chasers

August 15: Latin Night with EuevaEra Radio

Latin Night with EuevaEra Radio September 5: Monica Hall Band, SHADES, Neil Van Dorn

Each event will start at 5:30 p.m. Gates will close at 7:30 p.m. and guests will have until 9 p.m. to go through the zoo.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. The zoo is also offering a season pass for $50, where you will get access to all four nights of the event.

All people attending must be 21 and up and have a valid ID to go. To get tickets or learn more, click here.