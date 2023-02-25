Seneca Park Zoo celebrates polar bear awareness weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s polar bear awareness weekend at the Seneca Park Zoo!

The zoo is also partnering once again with the Rochester Americans to help create awareness for polar bears and the sea ice they depend on as part of defend the ice night! The Amerks hosted the Laval Rockets at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday. The Amerks wore special polar bear-themed jerseys in support of polar bear awareness.

The Seneca Park Zoo is having enrichment events on Saturday and Sunday at 11a.m. and 2 p.m, in support of polar bear awareness. Visitors will get to meet Anoki the polar bear and learn about his daily care, and also what they can do to help save polar bears.