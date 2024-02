ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “Free Youth February” is back at the Seneca Park Zoo this month. That’s when you can bring your kids 11 and younger to the zoo for free with every adult ticket purchased.

Zoo officials say now is the best time to see some of the cold-weather animals — like the Canada lynx, red panda and snow leopards. Tickets are $10 for adults. You can buy them at the front gate or online.