Seneca Park Zoo, Golisano Children’s Hospital partner on virtual zoo-adventure book

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo and Golisano Children’s Hospital are partnering for a very special project.

A new augmented reality book brings the zoo to kids’ hospital rooms. It’s called “Sandy and Friends’ Virtual Zoo Adventure.”

On certain pages, there are QR codes. If you scan them with a phone or tablet, you’ll be able to place living videos of animals around the room.

“One of the main purposes is we want to continue the process of normal play, and it’s an opportunity for kids to engage and disengage from their medical experience,” said Wendy Lane, childlife manager at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

After kids are done looking at the animals in the camera, they’ll find links to the Seneca Park Zoo website to learn even more about the animals in the book.

There are more than 250 of these books at Golisano.