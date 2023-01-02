Seneca Park Zoo held its New Year’s Day cleanup at Maplewood Rose Garden

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo community cleanups are making sure that green spaces stay green.

The zoo held its annual New Year’s Day cleanup on Sunday at the Maplewood Rose Garden on Lake Avenue. Volunteers got together and rolled up their sleeves to get litter out of the park.

“It doesn’t take much. 30 people in a couple hours, you can remove thousands of pounds of trash from an area,” said David Will, the community science coordinator at Seneca Park Zoo. “…Everything we pick up today is one less thing that ends up in the Genesee River that we’re dealing with later.”

The zoo says they remove more than two thousand pounds of trash from Rochester’s green spaces every year.