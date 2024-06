Zoobilation at Seneca Park Zoo raises money for animal conservation, education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a day of fun at the Seneca Park Zoo for the 34th annual “Zoobilation.” News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd served as MC for the event, which introduced local leaders and members of the zoo.

Guests ate and drank the evening away before taking part in a silent auction, raising money for local animal conservation and education programs.