Seneca Park Zoo opening after-hours for ‘Birds, Bees, and Brews’ Friday for adults

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Seneca Park Zoo is hosting “Birds, Bees and Brews,” a chance for people to check out the zoo after-hours while also sampling brews from the region.

People will be able to sample beers, coffee and cider. Along with the samplings, people can enjoy food from local food trucks and learn about the animals from animal ambassadors.

The event takes place 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and you must be 21 to attend. Tickets start at $65. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.