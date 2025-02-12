Seneca Park Zoo project to add Tropics Exhibit and Main Entry Plaza approved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The $6.7 million contract with CambridgeSeven, the new design consultant for the Seneca Park Zoo Tropics Exhibit and Main Entry Plaza capital project, was approved at Tuesday’s Monroe County Legislature meeting by an overwhelming 25-4 vote.

The County Legislature approved the $6.7 million allocation for the new zoo design but added an amendment requiring quarterly updates on the project and a mandate that any monetary increases of $1 million or more to the contract be approved by the legislature.

CambridgeSeven is a nationally recognized design firm with 60 years of planning and design experience in animal habitats and aquaria and was awarded the project after an extensive selection process.

Their work creating immersive and innovative exhibits can be seen at aquariums and museums across the country, including the Wonders of Water exhibit at the RMSC. Several local design firms will be working with their team.

The 48,000 square foot Tropics building will include the Borneo Forest, Tropical Islands, and Pacific Reef Habitats, and a 150,000-gallon Pacific Reef Tank. Anticipated species include Orangutan, Fossa, Lemur, Sifaka, Komodo Dragon, Clouded Leopard, Small Clawed Otter, Siamang, Blacktip Shark, Cownose Ray, Jellyfish, Mudskipper, Seahorse, and Python.

The 22,000-square-foot Main Entry Plaza will include membership and ticketing offices, classroom and education space, event space, administrative offices, and the Zoo Shop.

Monroe County is investing a total of $34.5 million, Empire State Development has committed $42.5 million, and the Seneca Park Zoo Society has committed to raise an additional $23 million.

Funding for this project was previously approved by the Monroe County Legislature in 2022.